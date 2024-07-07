Gold price increases by Tk1,603 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) today (7 July) increased the price of gold by Tk1,603 per bhori, followed by a price hike in the local bullion market.

As per new rate, per bhori 22-carat gold will cost Tk1,18,891, which was Tk1,17,288 till today.

Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,13,491 per bhori and 18-carat gold at Tk97,278 per bhori. Besides, for the traditional method, the price of gold will be Tk80,423 per bhori.

The new rate will be effective from Monday (8 July).

Earlier, the price of gold was increased in the domestic market on 25 and 11 June. After two price hikes, the price of gold was finally reduced in the domestic market on 1 July.