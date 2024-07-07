Gold price increases by Tk1,603 per bhori

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:14 pm

Related News

Gold price increases by Tk1,603 per bhori

The new rate will be effective from Monday (8 July)

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:14 pm
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) today (7 July) increased the price of gold by Tk1,603 per bhori, followed by a price hike in the local bullion market.

As per new rate, per bhori 22-carat gold will cost Tk1,18,891, which was Tk1,17,288 till today.

Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,13,491 per bhori and 18-carat gold at Tk97,278 per bhori. Besides, for the traditional method, the price of gold will be Tk80,423 per bhori.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The new rate will be effective from Monday (8 July).

Earlier, the price of gold was increased in the domestic market on 25 and 11 June. After two price hikes, the price of gold was finally reduced in the domestic market on 1 July.

Economy / Top News

gold price hike / Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

9h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

12h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

1h | Videos
Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

39m | Videos
Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

2h | Videos
Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

4h | Videos