Edible oil at reduced price still eludes consumers

Markets

Omar Faruque
20 July, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 11:09 am

Related News

Edible oil at reduced price still eludes consumers

Retailers say companies have not started supplying low-cost bottled and packaged edible oil despite the announcement. So edible oil bought at higher prices is being sold at the previous rates

Omar Faruque
20 July, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 11:09 am
Edible oil at reduced price still eludes consumers

The government has reduced edible oil prices at the retail level – amid their continuous drop in the international market – but there has been no impact on the domestic market even after two days of the announcement.

Retailers say companies have not started supplying low-cost bottled and packaged edible oil despite the announcement. So edible oil bought at higher prices is being sold at the previous rates.

According to officials at edible oil marketing companies, bottling at the new rates has started. The new price labels will also be put on the bottles already on the market. This process takes one or two days.

On Tuesday, grocery stores at different kitchen markets in Chattogram were seen selling bottled soybean oil of different brands, such as Rupchanda, Pusti, Fresh, Teer, and Bashundhara, at Tk199 per litre.

Two litres of bottled soybean oil of Fresh and Teer brands were selling at Tk398 while Rupchanda, Pusti and Bashundhara were at Tk396.

Among five litres of bottled soybean oil, Teer and Rupchanda are being sold at Tk997, while Pusti, Fresh and Bashundhara are at Tk985.

On Sunday, the government slashed the prices of one-litre bottled soybean oil by Tk14 and palm oil by Tk6.

According to the announcement, one litre of bottled soybean was supposed to be sold at Tk185, and 5 litres at Tk910 from Monday. The price of bottled palm oil has been set at Tk152 per litre.

But, surprisingly, the price of five litres of bottled soybean oil sold at present is more than the price set on 6 June.

Nurul Abshar, the proprietor of Jannat Store, a grocery shop in the SS Khaled Road area of the port city, said, "No company has so far offered low-cost bottled soybean oil. Even on Monday, we bought five litres of Teer brand soybean oil at Tk960.

"But according to the new price, its maximum retail price is supposed to be Tk910. As we still have to buy oil at the previous higher price, we are also selling at the previous price," he added.

Nusrat Jahan, a resident of Siraj-Ud-Daula Road in the city, said on Tuesday morning a grocery store asked Tk997 for a five-litre bottle of Rupchanda soybean oil.

"Later, I bought one-litre bottled soybean oil of Fresh brand at the previous price of Tk199," she added.

Mohammad Faizullah, Chattogram Divisional Deputy Director at the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, said, "We visited the factory of an edible oil bottling company today too. The factory has stopped bottling."

"Officials there said they will start bottling oil at the new price once they receive the price reduction instructions from Dhaka," he added.   

The deputy director said his office has not received any complaint regarding the sale of edible oil at earlier inflated prices at the retail level.

"We will start drives at the retail level very soon," he added.

Advocate Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury, Chattogram city president of Concerned Citizens Committee-TIB, has blamed the weaknesses of the regulatory authorities for the practice of overcharging consumers by businesses.

Amitava Chakraborty, an adviser at City Group, the country's top edible oil importer and marketing company, said, "We have started preparations for marketing edible oil at the price set by the government. Consumers will soon get cheaper edible oil in the market. Even the previously overpriced bottles in the market will be fitted with lower price tags."

Earlier on 26 June, the ministry reduced the prices of bottled soybean oil by Tk6 to Tk199 per litre. Prices of soybean and palm oil are dwindling due to their declining prices in the international market.

Bangladesh saw a record price hike of Tk205 per litre of bottled soybean oil recently as the price of the essential commodity spiralled on the global market in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Indonesia ban on its palm oil exports.

Bangladesh / Top News

edible oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

3h | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

3h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

3h | Videos
What is the future of global meditation market?

What is the future of global meditation market?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership