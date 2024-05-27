Nutritious edible oil a must for public health: PROGGA

Health

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 06:57 pm

Related News

Nutritious edible oil a must for public health: PROGGA

It emphasised the important role of vitamin-fortified edible oil in combating nutritional deficiency and improving public health. 

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 06:57 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Apart from posing a threat to public health, the sale of unpacked edible oil in unhealthy drums is a barrier to proper implementation of the Vitamin Fortification in Edible Oil Act, 2013, says PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress). 

It emphasised the important role of vitamin-fortified edible oil in combating nutritional deficiency and improving public health. 

"To address micronutrient deficiency in the country, the government has already enacted the Vitamin A fortification in Edible Oil Act. In order to ensure the nutritional quality of edible oil, the sale of loose edible oil in unhealthy drums should be stopped," a statement quoted ABM Zubair, PROGGA's executive director, as saying on the eve of World Nutrition Day 2024 to be observed today. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Citing a 2017 study by the ICDDR, B, it said 65% of the total edible oil sold in Bangladesh is marketed in drums, of which 59% is not vitamin-A fortified, while 34% is poorly fortified. 

To put an end to this, the ministry of industries issued an executive order to phase out unpacked soybean oil sales by July 2022 and unpacked palm oil by December 2022. 

But that order has not yet been fully implemented. Moreover, the un-bottled edible oil has the potential for being adulterated apart from having the chance of being contaminated in non-food graded plastic drums, the PROGGA said. 

According to the National Micronutrient Survey 2019-20, 50.9% of children aged 6-59 months, and 7.5% of non-lactating or non-pregnant women suffer from Vitamin A deficiency in the country.

Vitamin A deficiency causes physiological issues like blindness, and maternal death during pregnancy, PROGGA said.

Bangladesh

PROGGA / Bangladesh / edible oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

10h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

19h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

7h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shahi Tukra Recipe

Shahi Tukra Recipe

21m | Videos
Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

2h | Videos
Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

3h | Videos
Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

3h | Videos