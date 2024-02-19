Broiler price flies ahead of Ramadan

As the month of Ramadan approaches, the price of essential commodities is taking flight, with broiler chicken being the latest addition to the list.

In just one week, the price of this popular protein item has increased by Tk10-20 per kg, raising concerns about affordability and market manipulation.

A recent visit to Dhaka's retail and wholesale markets revealed broiler chicken being sold at Tk200-210 per kg, with some vendors charging as much as Tk220. This is a significant jump from the Tk190-200 price tag just a week ago.

Market analysis data from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh reveals that broiler chicken prices hovered around Tk220-230 per kg during Ramadan last year, eventually reaching a peak of Tk250.

Sellers attribute the increase to suppliers raising their prices, citing reduced supply and rising costs of feed and chicks.

Habibur, a chicken seller at Karwan Bazar, told The Business Standard, "Suppliers are increasing prices due to the high cost of chicken feed, chicks, and medicine. We have no choice but to sell at a higher price."

However, concerns remain about potential manipulation. Sellers often raise prices before Shab-e-Barat and Ramadan due to increased demand.

Suman Howlader, president of the Bangladesh Poultry Association, expresses concern, saying, "Even though the government fixed chick prices at Tk52, they're being sold for over Tk70. This, combined with reduced chick production by marginal farmers, has created a chicken shortage."

He suspects deliberate manipulation, saying, "This crisis didn't happen naturally; it was created."

While retailers blame producers, the Bangladesh Breeders Association and Peoples Poultry and Hatchery Limited claim they have not raised prices. However, they acknowledge potential increases at the dealer and retail levels.

Md Mahabubur Rahman, the association's president, told TBS, "Farm closures due to Covid-19 and subsequent losses have led to decreased production. This creates a supply-demand imbalance, justifying price adjustments."

The price hike extends beyond broiler chicken. Eggs have also seen a rise, with a dozen now costing Tk140-145, up from Tk130 just a month ago. Beef prices, which started rising earlier, now reach Tk750 per kg, with further increases feared if market monitoring is not intensified.

Adding to the woes, onions are also becoming more expensive, with each kg costing Tk110-125.