Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream
Ingredients
- 130 gm of butter
- 130 gm of dark chocolate
- 1 egg yolk
- 3 eggs
- 100 gm of sugar
- 50 gm of flour
- 15 gm of cocoa powder
Method
Bain-marie (placing cooking container on hot water) butter and chocolate until melted. Beat eggs and sugar until foaming.
Then add the butter and chocolate mixture into the egg mixture. Add the last flour and cocoa powder fold. Then arrange the butter and sugar coating to ramekins (baking pot). Pour the mixture into the ramekins.
Keep in the freezer for 15 minutes. Bake at 190 degree celsius for 15 to 16 minutes.
Recipe by: Philip Gomes, pastry chef, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel