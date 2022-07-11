Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

Ingredients

130 gm of butter

130 gm of dark chocolate

1 egg yolk

3 eggs

100 gm of sugar

50 gm of flour

15 gm of cocoa powder

Method

Bain-marie (placing cooking container on hot water) butter and chocolate until melted. Beat eggs and sugar until foaming.

Then add the butter and chocolate mixture into the egg mixture. Add the last flour and cocoa powder fold. Then arrange the butter and sugar coating to ramekins (baking pot). Pour the mixture into the ramekins.

Keep in the freezer for 15 minutes. Bake at 190 degree celsius for 15 to 16 minutes.

Philip Gomes, Pastry Chef, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

