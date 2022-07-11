Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

Magazine

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 08:42 pm

Related News

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 08:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ingredients                                      

  • 130 gm of butter                
  • 130 gm of dark chocolate         
  • 1 egg yolk      
  • 3 eggs                        
  • 100 gm of sugar                        
  • 50 gm of flour                      
  • 15 gm of cocoa powder

Method 

Bain-marie (placing cooking container on hot water) butter and chocolate until melted. Beat eggs and sugar until foaming.

Then add the butter and chocolate mixture into the egg mixture. Add the last flour and cocoa powder fold. Then arrange the butter and sugar coating to ramekins (baking pot). Pour the mixture into the ramekins. 

Keep in the freezer for 15 minutes. Bake at 190 degree celsius for 15 to 16 minutes.

Philip Gomes, Pastry Chef, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel
Philip Gomes, Pastry Chef, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Recipe by: Philip Gomes, pastry chef, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Features / Top News

Chocolate Soufflé Cake / Eid Recipe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

3h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

7h | Food
Photo: Collected

Gorur shutki: How I rediscovered an Eid-ul-Adha delicacy from childhood

8h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Will the resignation of rulers solve the crisis in Sri Lanka?

Will the resignation of rulers solve the crisis in Sri Lanka?

11m | Videos
Collected Eid meat worth Tk10 lakh sold at Brahmanbaria temporary market

Collected Eid meat worth Tk10 lakh sold at Brahmanbaria temporary market

16m | Videos
Yulimar Rojas dropped from world championship over shoes

Yulimar Rojas dropped from world championship over shoes

1h | Videos
Tattoos are a new trend in fashion

Tattoos are a new trend in fashion

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south