White House says no deal between Israel and Hamas yet

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on November 18, 2023. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Israel and Hamas have not yet reached a deal on a temporary ceasefire, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday night.

The US is continuing to work to get a deal between the two sides, the spokesperson said. A second US official confirmed no deal had been reached.

The Washington Post reported earlier on Saturday night that a Qatari-brokered deal between Israel and Hamas had been reached for a five-day ceasefire in exchange for 50 or more hostages.

"No deal yet but we continue to work hard to get a deal," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council, said in a statement.

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas after the fighter group's 7 Oct rampage into Israel in which its fighters killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

As the conflict entered its seventh week, authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip raised their death toll to 12,300, including 5,000 children.

Israel said that it was preparing to expand its offensive against Hamas fighters to southern Gaza after air strikes killed dozens of Palestinians, including civilians reported to be sheltering at two schools.