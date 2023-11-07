UN Security Council fails again to agree on resolution on Israel-Hamas war

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 09:53 am

Related News

UN Security Council fails again to agree on resolution on Israel-Hamas war

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 09:53 am
Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, stands during a press conference following the meeting of the Security Council on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., October 24, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, stands during a press conference following the meeting of the Security Council on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., October 24, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The UN Security Council on Monday (6 November) failed again to agree on a resolution on the monthlong Israel-Hamas war.

Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions, differences remained, reports the AP.

The US is calling for "humanitarian pauses" while many other council members are demanding a "humanitarian cease-fire" to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We talked about humanitarian pauses and we're interested in pursuing language on that score," US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters after the meeting.

"But there are disagreements within the council about whether that's acceptable," he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier Monday told reporters he wanted an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and a halt to the "spiral of escalation" already taking place from the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Syria to Iraq and Yemen.

Top News

United Nations Security Council / Israel / Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

1h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

1h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

1h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: TBS

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

15h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

23h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

1d | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

1d | TBS World