UN Security Council fails again to agree on resolution on Israel-Hamas war

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, stands during a press conference following the meeting of the Security Council on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., October 24, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The UN Security Council on Monday (6 November) failed again to agree on a resolution on the monthlong Israel-Hamas war.

Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions, differences remained, reports the AP.

The US is calling for "humanitarian pauses" while many other council members are demanding a "humanitarian cease-fire" to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza.

"We talked about humanitarian pauses and we're interested in pursuing language on that score," US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters after the meeting.

"But there are disagreements within the council about whether that's acceptable," he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier Monday told reporters he wanted an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and a halt to the "spiral of escalation" already taking place from the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Syria to Iraq and Yemen.