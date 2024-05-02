Colombia to break diplomatic relations with Israel, President Petro says

FILE PHOTO: Colombia's President-elect Gustavo Petro speaks after receiving the credential as elected president from Colombia's National Electoral Council, in Bogota, Colombia June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday (1 May) during the International Worker's Day annual march he will break diplomatic relations with Israel over its actions in Gaza.

Petro's supporters and workers marched across downtown Bogota to mark Labour Day and back the president's reforms.

The left-wing president has heavily criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and requested to join South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

According to Gaza's local health authorities, Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in a bombardment that has reduced much of the enclave to a wasteland since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

More than one million people face famine after six months of war, the United Nations has said.