Israeli forces say they locate large underground weapons factory in Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
09 January, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 09:17 am

Related News

Israeli forces say they locate large underground weapons factory in Gaza

The military said that in addition to missiles, the workshops produced copies or adaptations of standard munitions like mortar shells

Reuters
09 January, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 09:17 am
A view shows rockets at a steel factory, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza, January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A view shows rockets at a steel factory, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza, January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli forces located what they said was the largest weapons production site so far found in Gaza, with underground workshops they said were used to produce long-range missiles capable of hitting targets in northern Israel.

The military said that in addition to missiles, the workshops produced copies or adaptations of standard munitions like mortar shells and were connected through underground shafts to a tunnel network used to transport the weapons to fighting units throughout the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the Israeli military took a group of reporters to visit the site in the Bureij area in the middle of the narrow coastal enclave, which has been devastated by weeks of bombardment and ground fighting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A variety of metal tubes and components as well as shell casings were stacked in an overground workshop area, while in another area, long metal racks holding missiles could be seen, with an elevator leading down into the tunnel.

"...From the elevator, they contain the rockets in a place which is safe and then it goes down to other areas inside the tunnel system," chief military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

"In one place you make the rockets, another place you launch," he said.

The site was the latest in a series of extensive tunnel installations to be captured by the military since the invasion of Gaza, launched in the wake of the 7 Oct attack on southern Israel by Hamas.

Israeli officials say Hamas deliberately locates military infrastructure including tunnels in civilian areas in order to make it more difficult to attack it. Hamas denies this and says Israel attacks civilian targets indiscriminately.

More than 22,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli operation, according to Palestinian health officials, and most of the 2.3 million population has been forced to flee their homes to a small area in the south.

Israel's biggest ever operation in Gaza was launched in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas gunmen who killed more than 1,200 people in southern Israel and seized some 240 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Palestine / Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

1h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

1h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Japanese people spending the night in cars

Japanese people spending the night in cars

11h | Videos
41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

14h | Videos
English legends failed in coaching job

English legends failed in coaching job

12h | Videos
Election boycott and low voter turnout mean results not nullified - SADF

Election boycott and low voter turnout mean results not nullified - SADF

13h | Videos