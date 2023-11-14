Israel, Hamas close to reaching hostage liberating deal: WP

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, gestures as he speaks during an anti-Israel military show in the southern Gaza Strip November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo

Israel and the Palestinian radical movement Hamas are close to reaching agreements that will make possible to free the majority of Israeli women and children captured on October 7, columnist of The Washington Post (WP) David Ignatius said in his op-ed, citing sources in the Israeli government.

The agreement can be announced within several days if the latest details are settled, according to them. "The general outline of the deal is understood," an Israeli official said.

"Israel wants the release of all 100 women and children taken from Israel, but the initial number is likely to be smaller," Ignatius said. Hamas indicated earlier it was ready to release 70 women and children.

According to preliminary agreements, Israeli women and children will be freed in groups simultaneously with Palestinian women and youth currently in Israeli prisons.

A temporary cease-fire of perhaps five days would accompany the exchange of hostages and prisoners, the Israeli official said, cited by Ignatius.