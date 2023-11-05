Hamas armed wing: More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
05 November, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 09:13 am

Related News

Hamas armed wing: More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes

Late last month, Hamas said an estimated 50 captives held by the group were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Reuters
05 November, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 09:13 am
People gesture as they demand the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza who were seized in the October attack by Hamas gunmen, in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 4, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
People gesture as they demand the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza who were seized in the October attack by Hamas gunmen, in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 4, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The armed wing of Palestinian fighter faction Hamas said on Saturday that more than 60 hostages were missing because of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Late last month, Hamas said an estimated 50 captives held by the group were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, said on Hamas' telegram account that 23 bodies of the 60 missing Israel hostages were trapped under the rubble.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It seems that we will never be able to reach them due to the continued brutal aggression of the occupation against Gaza," he said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the statement. The Israeli army declined to comment.

The United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian fighter group attacked Israel on 7 Oct, two US officials said on Thursday.

Hamas, an armed Islamist group that governs Gaza, has so far released four civilians among the 239 believed to be held.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

2h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

2h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

14h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

12h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

17h | TBS World
The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

15h | TBS World