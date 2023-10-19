Gaza health ministry: 3,785 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since 7 Oct

Palestinians work to rescue a boy trapped in the rubble following an Israeli strike on a house in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and 12,493 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 Oct, the health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday.

Of the total death toll, 1,524 were children and 1,000 were women, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra told a press conference.

Al-Qudra added that 44 health workers had been killed in Gaza while four hospitals were out of service and 14 basic healthcare services had stopped functioning.

"There are no medicine stocks in any of the hospitals in Gaza," Al-Qudra added, calling on the international community to expedite the delivery of aid to Gaza.