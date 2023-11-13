EU calls for 'immediate pause in hostilities' in Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

UNB
13 November, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 08:42 am

EU calls for 'immediate pause in hostilities' in Gaza

Flag of the European Union/Collected
The European Union (EU) has joined calls for immediate pauses in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors, including through increased capacity at border crossings and through a dedicated maritime route, so that humanitarian aid can safely reach the population of Gaza.

"The EU is gravely concerned about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza," said the EU High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles on behalf of the European Union on humanitarian pauses in Gaza on Sunday.

The EU and its member states, will continue to work closely with international partners, the UN and other agencies as well as countries in the region to provide a sustained flow of assistance and facilitate access to food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter, he said.

In line with the European Council conclusions of 26 October, the EU re-emphasises Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian law. The EU calls for continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs. In this regard, we welcome the results of the November 9 humanitarian conference held in Paris.

The EU reiterates its call on Hamas for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. It is crucial that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is granted access to the hostages.

