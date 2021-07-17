Tom Hiddleston scores his first top 10 hit on a billboard chart

Tom Hiddleston is a multi-award-winning actor who has starred in a number of high-profile films, TV shows, and miniseries, and now he can add Billboard-charting musician to his growing list of accomplishments.

With an unusual win, the gifted actor makes a splashy debut on a Billboard chart this week, achieving his first top 10 hit on one of the company's many rankings.

The song "Very Full" by Hiddleston debuted at No 10 on the World Digital Song Sales list, which rates the "world" tunes that sell the most copies every frame.

Video of Loki: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3) - Very Full (Tom Hiddleston)

"Very Full" comes from the first official soundtrack that is attached to the new TV show Loki, which stars Hiddleston.

Hiddleston's first top 10 hit on a Billboard chart is currently sandwiched in between popular songs from the likes of Drippin ("Free Pass" at No 9) and Blackpink ("Lovesick Girls" at No 11).

The song is one of four that made their debut in the top tier of the chart.