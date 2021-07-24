Shilpa Shetty claims movies on Raj Kundra’s app are ‘erotica, not pornography’

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty yesterday denied her involvement in distributing sexually-explicit content – an offence her husband Raj Kundra has been charged with – and claimed the films her husband had were "erotica, not pornography".

She made the statements while she was questioned by the Mumbai Police's crime branch on Friday in connection with the alleged porn racket involving Raj Kundra.

According to a Mid-Day report, Shetty has denied her involvement in the alleged offence of transmission of sexually explicit content and has also claimed that the films available on Kundra's app Hotshot are "not pornography, but erotica", while citing "more obscene" examples from other OTT platforms.

Mumbai police conducted a six-hour long search of the accused's house and seized electronic gadgets during the raid.

Sources close to the investigation have revealed that Shetty's involvement in the case is being probed right now.

Speaking to Times of India, the source said, "The reason Shilpa has come under the scanner is because she resigned from the director's position at Viaan Industries."

Since operations of porn production and distribution were allegedly being handled by Viaan Industries, the cops have decided to look into the matter and see if Shetty benefitted in any way from the money generated by the company.

The source also revealed that Shetty's bank accounts will also be checked for the same and the Crime Branch will also ascertain how long she served as one of the directors of the company.

On the other hand, Kundra has also reportedly denied all allegations against him in the case. On Friday after an extension of his police custody till Jul 27, the businessman appealed to the High Court to declare his arrest "illegal".

Kundra was arrested on July 19 by the police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.