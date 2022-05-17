Shilpa Shetty returns to big screen after a decade

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 02:33 pm

Related News

Shilpa Shetty returns to big screen after a decade

Shilpa Shetty returns in a de-glam but superhero avatar with Nikamma, the trailer of which released on Tuesday. Abhimanyu Dassani plays the male lead and Shirley Setia makes her Bollywood debut with the film

Hindustan Times
17 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 02:33 pm
Nikamma. Photo: Collected
Nikamma. Photo: Collected

Shilpa Shetty is back to acting with Nikamma and the trailer of the film shows she is offering something different this time.

Featuring Abhimanyu Dassani as a lazy jobless boy, the Nikamma trailer revolves around how he only believes in having fun seven days a week. But his life takes a u-turn when Shilpa Shetty arrives as a superhero to make him a responsible person. He eventually stands up to fight for his family against the film's antagonist, played by Abhimanyu Singh.

The trailer also introduces popular Youtuber and singer Shirley Setia, who makes her Bollywood debut with Nikamma. It shows Abhimanyu's Sidharth (Sid) lazying around from Monday to Thursday, followed by movie outings on Friday, having booze on Saturday and painting the town red with Shirley's Siya on Sunday. The popular Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa song Nikamma Kiya Is Dil Ne is also heard in a recreated version in the trailer.

The action-comedy will hit theatres on June 17 this year. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Samir Soni.

Few days after announcing a break from social media, Shilpa shared the trailer on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, "Nikamma hona is an art? My foot! Ab dekho yeh AVNI kaise lagaati hai iski vaat! (Being a slacker is an art? My foot! Now watch how Avni takes him to task)."

The film was announced in 2019 but was delayed due to the covid pandemic. It is said to be a remake of 2017 Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi.

Talking about the film, Abhimanyu said, "Nikamma made me hero from an actor. It symbolises what Bollywood stands for- entertainment to its best. The film appealed to me with its wholesome package of emotions, from action, romance, comedy to drama, the film holds you at its core. The story is extremely relatable and resonates with everyone in our society given the basic values at the crux. I had a blast working on the film and can't wait for the audience to experience it now."

Shilpa ended her 14-year-long break from films with her appearance in 2021 film Hungama 2 last year. Since it released on Disney+ Hotstar, Nikamma is Shilpa's first silver screen outing after more than a decade.

Nikamma / Shilpa Shetty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

5h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

5h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

6h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

6h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

18h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives