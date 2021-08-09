Sequel album of 'Arnob & Friends' underway

Glitz

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 01:59 pm

Related News

Sequel album of 'Arnob & Friends' underway

The album is a sequel to his 2009 album 'Arnob & Friends Live'

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 01:59 pm
Arnob. Photo: Collected
Arnob. Photo: Collected

Popular singer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob is ready to entertain the audience with his latest album, "Arnob and Friends."

The album is a sequel to his 2009 album 'Arnob & Friends Live', a fusion of eastern and western music featuring performances by his friends and fellow artists.

The talented musician confirmed to local media that he is planning on working with new artists in this new album but refrained from naming them yet.

Arnab said, "We are currently recording the song in Buno's studio. Everyone in this album is a newcomer, and I have never previously collaborated with any of them. Everything would most likely be finalised within 1-2 months, and till then, we would like to keep quiet about the album."

Earlier on, Arnob released a new cover of Rabindra Sangeet, 'Dukkho Jodi Na Pabe To' in June. The singer has also celebrated the milestone of reaching 100K followers on Spotify this year.

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob / Arnob and Friends

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

19h | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

19h | Videos
Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets