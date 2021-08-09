Sequel album of 'Arnob & Friends' underway

Popular singer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob is ready to entertain the audience with his latest album, "Arnob and Friends."

The album is a sequel to his 2009 album 'Arnob & Friends Live', a fusion of eastern and western music featuring performances by his friends and fellow artists.

The talented musician confirmed to local media that he is planning on working with new artists in this new album but refrained from naming them yet.

Arnab said, "We are currently recording the song in Buno's studio. Everyone in this album is a newcomer, and I have never previously collaborated with any of them. Everything would most likely be finalised within 1-2 months, and till then, we would like to keep quiet about the album."

Earlier on, Arnob released a new cover of Rabindra Sangeet, 'Dukkho Jodi Na Pabe To' in June. The singer has also celebrated the milestone of reaching 100K followers on Spotify this year.