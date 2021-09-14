Kona, Imran return with new song in ‘Golui’

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 07:52 pm

Penned by Jewel Rana, Kona and Imran have graced the song with their euphonic voices

The popular duo Dilshad Nahar Kona and Imran Mahmudul have voiced the song "Dewa" for the government granted feature film "Golui".

Penned by Jewel Rana, Kona and Imran have graced the song with their euphonic voices.

Composed by ace composer Emon Shaha, and directed by SA Haque Olike, the song is produced by Khorshed Alam Khosru.

Shakib Khan and Puja Cheri will be starring in "Golui" that has five tracks in total.

Emon revealed that he will be working on three tracks of the film.

"Dewa is not a romantic song but a folk song which carries pre-monsoon vibe in the rural area as well as the emotion of folks as they call to nature for rain", expressed Kona.

The filming of "Golui" is expected to complete within this year. 

