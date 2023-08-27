Imran-Kona to collab in USA

Singers Imran Mahmudul and Dilshad Nahar Kona are a popular duo in the country. Aside from being known for their original music, they also have a dominant presence in the movie playback music scene as well. They have performed on stages both home and abroad. But they are yet to make a collaborative appearance in the USA.

However that streak is about to end as on 3 September, both these artists embark on a mission of music in America. Their first stage performance is to be held in Dallas, Texas. This will be followed by performances in Washington, Florida, Atlanta and Los Angeles among 10 other shows in different states.

"We have both performed some duets in London and Australia. We have a few notable hit duets so we really enjoy recreating those on special occasions. So it won't be much different. And I am hoping for a memorable experience as I am revisiting America after 8 years," said Imran.

"I am really happy for this musical tour. It is my and Imran's first tour together over in the USA and I am really excited for it. I am also very thankful to the emigrant Bangladeshi community and I am going there with a huge respect for them." Kona said.

With this grand vision, both Imran and Kona will be departing for the USA tonight. They will return in the first week of October.