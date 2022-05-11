'Golui' regains screening permit in Jamalpur

After being restricted from screening in Jamalpur, Shakib Khan-starrer film 'Golui received permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday to continue screening the film in the district.

Released on this year's Eid-Ul-Fitr, the government-funded film was being screened at the Jamalpur district Shilpakala Academy, Mirza Azam Auditorium in Jamalpur Sadar, Nurunnahar Multipurpose Auditorium in Madarganj and Faridul Haque Khan Dulal Auditorium in Islampur since the release of the movie, as there is no theatre or cineplexes in Jamalpur except Asha Cinema Hall in Melandah Upazila.

However, Jamalpur Deputy Commissioner Mursheda Zaman restricted the screening of the film stating that no "commercial movie" would be screened at these places, according to the Cinematograph Act, 1918.

This decision sparked massive criticism among the anticipating audiences, and several other Dhallywood filmmakers, actors and crew have expressed dissatisfaction over the decision on social media, including Shakib Khan himself.

On Tuesday, Jamalpur Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mokleshur Rahman and Islampur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tanvir Hasan Ruman have granted access to screen the movie as per the directive of the Ministry, according to 'Golui's director S A Haque Olike.

Now that the restriction has been lifted, Olike said that the filmmakers, actors and crew of Bangladeshi cinema reverted the restriction through their protest.

"I wholeheartedly thank the honourable Minister and Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as well as everyone who supported 'Golui' for the sake of our Bengali cinema," he said regarding the decision.

Based on a romantic storyline in the context of traditional 'Nouka-Baich' (Rowing) sports, 'Golui' has been released in 29 cinema halls across the country. The movie has been shot in different areas of Jamalpur.

Alongside Shakib Khan, the film features an ensemble cast including Puja Chery, Azizul Hakim, Ali Raj, Samu Chowdhury and more.