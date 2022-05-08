Siam Ahmed starrer rules theatres over Shakib Khan’s new releases

Siam Ahmed starrer "Shaan" has been the most popular choice in theatres this Eid, according to Star Cineplex.

This Eid, four big budget films – with stars like Shakib Khan, Siam Ahmed and debutant Sultana Rose Nipa in lead – are taking the theatres by storm.

"'Shaan' has been the most popular choice for movie goers in the capital. 'Golui' comes second," said Star Cineplex's senior manager Mezbah Uddin.

Both movies star Puja Chery opposite Siam and Shakib respectively.

Shakib Khan starrer "Bidrohi" has hit around 100 theatres and "Golui" was released in 28 of them.

Siam Ahmed's "Shaan" has hit 34 theatres, while Sultana Rose Nipa's "Boddo Bhalobashi" has been released in only one so far.

"'Shaan' and 'Golui' are currently running in all branches of Cineplex. Almost all the shows running in Bashundhara city shopping mall, Shimanto Square shopping mall and Mirpur's Soni Square are houseful."

"After a long time we are witnessing such a large audience in halls watching Bangla films," he added.

Shyamoli Cinema hall's manager Ahsan Ullah Hasan said that most of the shows of "Shaan" are garnering houseful audiences.

"We were afraid the audience might not show up in the theatres amidst rain on Eid day. As the rain passed, they started attending in full swing."

"We are currently showcasing all the four Bangla films in Blockbuster. Among the four films "Shaan" and "Golui" have been a popular choice among audiences," said DGM of Blockbuster Syed Golam Mohiuddin Setu.

Jashore's largest cinema hall Monihar is screening "Bidrohi" as their Eid release. However, the manager of the hall Tofazzal Hossain informs that "Bridrohi" has received a slow start despite being an Eid film. They are planning to run "Shaan" soon.

Overall, the audiences are relishing the films released this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Cinema Halls are booming with audiences after remaining barren for a long time due to the pandemic.