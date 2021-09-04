Imran Ahmed Trio to release new album from Europe 

Imran Ahmed Trio, one of the prominent jazz acts in the country, is all set to release their second album from a European record label in December.

The album will contain a total of eight instrumental numbers. It will be called, "The Imran Ahmed Trio Live in Warsaw." Most tracks from the album were composed between 2018 to 2019.

The trio has been active in jazz music for about several years and is the first jazz group from Bangladesh to perform on international tours as an invited band.

In 2019, during their tour to Poland, the band performed at Trojka, the national radio station of Poland and the performance was recorded and videotaped, which is being released now on DVD and CD format for the fans.

Talking about the album, Imran Ahmed told The Business Standard, "We are pretty excited about the album. The album was recorded during our tour in Poland and it was fully recorded in an analogue system. Our tour manager Jakub Krzeszowski recorded the video."

Jazz Po Polsku -an organisation from Poland that arranges festivals and works with the jazz musicians throughout the year, helped Imran Ahmed Trio to connect with the record label which is bringing out the album later this year.

"We are also launching our website where we will release an early access DVD. Fans can download it and watch the entire performance."

"Our tour manager, Jakub Krzeszowski, who is also the founder of Jazz Po Polsku shared the album with the record label at a music festival and consequently the label wanted to release the album as the band had performed all original numbers at the radio show."

Later, Jakub contacted Imran and finally, the album is being released. "We will reveal the name of the label later this week," informed Imran. He also informed that all the press will be done from Poland.

"I composed all the songs and played guitars as well. Mohaimin was on bass and Arjo on drums."

The current line-up of the band consists of Imran Ahmed on composition and guitar, Mohaimin Karim on the bass and Hasin Aryan on the drums.