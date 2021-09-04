Fazlur Rahman Babu to voice ‘Murshid’ title track

Fazlur Rahman Babu. Photo: Collected
Fazlur Rahman Babu. Photo: Collected

Actor Fazlur Rahman babu will voice the title track of the web film "Murshid" directed by Badiul Alam Khokon.

The title song is tuned by Murad Noor while Amirul Hasan wrote the lyrics. The film has been made for an OTT Platform. 

"I have always been an actor but I occasionally sing as it is my hobby," said Fazlur Rahman Babu.

Murad Noor did exceptionally well while blending the tune and lyrics of the song, he added.

"I am hoping that people will appreciate the song", said the actor, Jago News reports.

The studio version of the title song will be released soon on a digital platform, said Murad Noor.

"Babu Bhai is my favorite, both as an artist and as a person", said Khokon.

He also praised Murad Noor and Amirul Hasan for their works.

 

