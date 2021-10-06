Dave Grohl says Nirvana’s music has ‘become a part’ of his children’s lives

Grohl was speaking following the recent 30th anniversary of the release of his former band’s album ‘Nevermind’, which came out in September 1991

Dave Grohl says Nirvana’s music has ‘become a part’ of his children’s lives. Photo: Collected
Dave Grohl says Nirvana’s music has ‘become a part’ of his children’s lives. Photo: Collected

Dave Grohl has spoken in a new interview about how Nirvana's music has "become a part" of his children's lives in recent years.

Grohl was speaking following the recent 30th anniversary of the release of his former band's album 'Nevermind', which came out in September 1991.

Speaking to The Dave Berry Breakfast Show on Absolute Radio yesterday, Grohl acknowledged that he used to feel uncomfortable whenever he heard a Nirvana song.

"There was a long time when a song would come on and I would just turn it off," he recalled. "I don't want to hear that. It would bring back lots of difficult memories.

"But now I'll be driving with my kids in the car and a Nirvana song will come on, and they will start singing it and they know the words. We don't listen to it at home, but somehow it's become a part of their lives now, and it's cool."

