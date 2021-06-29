Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor to feature in thriller I Heart Murder

Glitz

Hindustan Times
29 June, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 10:44 am

Related News

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor to feature in thriller I Heart Murder

Phoebe Dynevor will star in a film called I Heart Murder for Sony Pictures

Hindustan Times
29 June, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 10:44 am
Phoebe Dynevor. Photo: Collected
Phoebe Dynevor. Photo: Collected

Bridgerton breakout star Phoebe Dynevor is set to headline the feature I Heart Murder, a thriller from Sony Pictures.

Sources told Deadline that Phoebe Dynevor will star in the film to be directed by Matt Spicer, known for Ingrid Goes West. Matt Spicer has co-written the screenplay with Tom O'Donnell.

Academy Award winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment will produce the film which is billed as a female-driven thriller. Maia Eyre is overseeing for the studio. Other details on the plot are currently under wraps.

Phoebe will next reprise her role of Daphne Bridgerton in the second season of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, which is currently in production.

The actor also recently completed filming Sky Cinema's Original movie The Colour Room, opposite Matthew Goode.

Bridgerton / Phoebe Dynevor / I Heart Murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

15h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

16h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

16h | Videos
Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook