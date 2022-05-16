Bridgerton 3 to deviate from novel series, will tell Penelope and Colin's love story

Bridgerton 3 to deviate from novel series, will tell Penelope and Colin's love story

The third season of hit Netflix series, Bridgerton, will revolve around Penelope and Colin's love story, as revealed by Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope as well as Lady Whistledown on the show

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan. Photo: Collected
With Daphne Bridgerton being already married to Simon and her brother Anthony Bridgerton finding love in Kate Sharma, fans of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton wonder what's next in the third season.

Now Lady Whistledown has herself revealed that the next season will focus on her love story with Colin Bridgerton.

Nicola plays the youngest Featherington daughter. She has been friends with Colin (Luke Newton) as well as his sister Eloise Bridgerton. While her character has one-sided love for Colin, the latter is yet to show any interest in her as a partner.

Variety reports that Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington as well as Lady Whistledown, made the revelation during FYSEE panel on Sunday. The show is based on Julia Quinn's collection of novels but the third season will skip the third book to focus on the fourth. The third book revolves around Benedict Bridgerton's love story but the producers have decided to put that on a backseat.

With Penelope herself being the Lady Whistledown, it would be interesting to watch how she may chose to use the rumours of the town to her own benefit, in order to make Colin fall for her.

Bridgerton season 2 arrived in March this year and had Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton falling for Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), while planning to tie the knot with her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Colin had also made an appearance on the show as he returned from his travels, during which Penelope remained connected with him through her many letters.

With the third season, showunner Chris Van Dusen will step down to lead the way for Jess Brownell to take up the project. Recently, several Bridgerton actors like Simone, Nicola, Regé-Jean Page walked the red carpet at the Met gala in New York. 

