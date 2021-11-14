Bongo Studios signs Canadian rapper DTG

Glitz

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 08:20 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bongo Studios has signed Canadian rapper Dylan Godfrey, from popular YouTube channel 'Lil Windex', in their venture of working with North American content creators.

The content production platform is set to provide Godfrey with services such as copyright protection, content strategy, channel management, optimisation, and monetisation enhancement, according to a press release issued by Bongo.

The artist, who goes by the stage name DTG, is known for his satirical lyrics and an 'uncanny' ability to imitate rapper Eminem.

He started out as a YouTuber, creating comedy skits. In 2015, he found his claim to fame through a video titled "How NOT to be a Rapper".

In 2017, Godfrey released his first solo, "Cleanin Up," which had 10 million plus views. 

Previously, Bongo Studios' clientele primarily featured South Asian content creators. Starting in 2021, Bongo has expanded to more global markets, with musician Shane Mac as their first North American client.

Bongo Studios / Lil Windex

