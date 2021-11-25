Bongo Studios hosts ‘Creator Day’ for their clients

Bongo Studio, a multi-channel network (MCN), has held a workshop at the Gulshan Club in the capital recently.

The workshop, organised to prioritize clients, addressed several topics regarding YouTube Guidelines and Policies, Copyright, YouTube Updates and Bongo's new Content Accelerator Program for all Bongo Studios' channel partners, notes a press release.

Prominent members of Bongo spoke at the workshop. The speakers included Chief of Bongo Studios Karel Kuiperi, Chief Business Officer Wasiul Islam Shujon, Chief Content Officer Mushfiqur Rahman, Deputy Head Ibrahim Mohammad and Rafee Shabbir, and Head of Business Development Mamun Atik.

Followed by a brief introduction of Bongo Studios, the speakers shared how they are helping clients grow their monetisation across multiple digital platforms.

The participants of the workshop were given guidelines on YouTube's updated features explaining how to utilise 'YouTube Shorts' and the importance of '2-Step Verification'.

The speakers also discussed 'Community Guidelines', 'Copyright' and 'Monetization Policies' to ensure compliance with YouTube.

Business opportunities – to monetize on other platforms such as Bongo BD OTT app and social media in addition to sponsorship opportunities and the ability to access funding from the Bongo Content Accelerator Program – were also discussed at the workshop.