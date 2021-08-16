Bangladesh-India: Let’s unite through dance in two Bengals

Bangladesh-India: Let’s unite through dance in two Bengals

Projonmo - a place for performance, proudly going to present its 2nd and 3rd production on 25th august at Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR, Kolkata, with the help of Khudra Nrigostir Sangskritic Institute, Khagrachari. 

The entire team conveyed special gratitude to Lubna Marium (artistic director of SHADHONA, Bangladesh) and Jiten Chakma (Deputy director of Khudra Nrigostir Sangskritic Institute, Khagrachari).

The first performance of the event will be presented by a Bangladeshi student in Kolkata called Jhalak (a solo dance recital). The entire presentation is directed by Md. Hanif.

The 2nd performance of the event, 'fireflies', is inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's poems and Shadhona's firefly production. Bangladeshi and Indian students will proudly present the performance at Rabindra Bharati University. Performers are Puja Chatterjee, TajimChakma, Angshula Roy, Mousumi Biswas, Mst.Ana Akther, Aparna Nishi and MD. Hanif. Music will be composed by Nirjher Chowdhury, and Dance choreography and Direction is given by Md. Hanif. The production was first premiered in 2012 Bangladesh and was produced by:  Shadhona – A Center for Advancement of South- Asian Culture.

MD Hanif received his ICCR scholarship for Kathak for BA in 2016 and has a stronghold of various dance genres, including Kathak, contemporary, Jazz etc. He has worked for renowned national and international choreographers, especially his work for "Made in Bangladesh" by German choreographer Helena Waldmann is notable; as it was successfully presented in Europe, India and Bangladesh. He is currently pursuing MA in Kathak.

Apart from MD Hanif, Mst Ana Akhtar, Tajim Chakma, and Aparna Nishi from Bangladesh had previously received ICCR Bangladesh schemes scholarship for studying BA honours in Bharat Natyam, Odissi and Monipuri, respectively. To honour the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, Ana has previously performed for Akram Khan's company's "Father vision of the floating word" in 2020, Bangladesh. And Aparna Nishi is currently pursuing MA in classical Manipuri dance at Rabindra Bharati University.

