Aurthohin to drop two new albums

Glitz

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 02:26 pm

Aurthohin. Photo: Collected
Popular band "Arthohin" has announced the arrival of two new albums titled "Phoenixer Diary -1" and its sequel "Phoenixer Diary -2"

The announcement of the upcoming album was given during Bangladesh Band Music Fans Community (BBMFC) get-together on 3 December, reports a local media.

Earlier in September, Bassbaba Sumon, bassist and frontman of Aurthohin, had dropped a solo titled "Boyosh Holo Amar".

"Phoenixer Diary -1" is slated to drop in 2022, while "Phoenixer Diary -2" is expected to hit in 2023.

Aurthohin / album / Music

