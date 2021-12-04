Aurthohin to drop two new albums

Popular band "Arthohin" has announced the arrival of two new albums titled "Phoenixer Diary -1" and its sequel "Phoenixer Diary -2"

The announcement of the upcoming album was given during Bangladesh Band Music Fans Community (BBMFC) get-together on 3 December, reports a local media.

Earlier in September, Bassbaba Sumon, bassist and frontman of Aurthohin, had dropped a solo titled "Boyosh Holo Amar".

"Phoenixer Diary -1" is slated to drop in 2022, while "Phoenixer Diary -2" is expected to hit in 2023.