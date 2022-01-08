Attack On Titan season 4 part 2 releases on Sunday

Attack on Titan is coming to an end, wrapping up Eren, Mikasa and Armin's epic journey. Premiering in 2013, Attack on Titan adapts Hajime Isayama's gloriously gory manga series where brainless cannibalistic giants roam the Earth.

Season 4 of Attack on Titan, billed as the last arc, premiered in December 2020, but only told half of the plot. The remaining chapters of Isayama's story will be revealed in Attack on Titan season 4, part 2, which will premiere on January 9 and run for a total of 12 episodes.

The story picks up with Eren Jaeger now in full villain mode, commanding 'Paradis Island' with help from his violent followers.

The dubbed version is assumed to be available after a month of its release.