RAB detains actor Pori Moni, seizes 'huge quantity of alcohol'

Glitz

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 08:07 pm

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 08:07 pm
File photo of Pori Moni/Taken from Facebook
File photo of Pori Moni/Taken from Facebook

The Intelligence unit of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained actor Pori Moni after a raid at her Banani residence in the capital this evening.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The elite force seized a huge amount of narcotics and alcohol from her house, the law enforcers said. 

She will be taken to the RAB headquarters after detention.

However, law enforcers did not brief media on what grounds the actor was detained. No case was filed as of filing of this report.

Earlier, Major Roisul Azam Moni, deputy director of RAB Media wing, told TBS that they conducted the drive following specific allegations against her.

Before opening the door to the law enforcers in the afternoon, the actor came on Facebook live seeking help and claimed some unidentified people were trying to break into her residence.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pori Moni came into discussion recently after she alleged of being sexually assaulted and threatened with murder at Dhaka Boat Club on 9 June.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Later on 15 June, she filed a case against businessman Nasiruddin Mahmud, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and four others with the Savar Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Penal Code 307 (Attempt to murder). 

However, a Dhaka court granted bail to Nasiruddin and Tuhin Siddiqui Omi on 29 June.

The detective branch (DB) police, on 2 August, detained two female models - Faria Mahabub Piasha and Mou Akter - raiding in Baridhara and Mohammadpur area on charge of blackmailing well-off people.

