Legal experts demand new constitution, abolition of RAB

Legal experts yesterday called for the cancellation of the current constitution as it has become ineffective in protecting the fundamental and democratic rights of citizens.

At a discussion on "People's Expectation in New Bangladesh" held in Dhaka, they demanded the formation of a new constitution as the existing one is not suitable for building a "New Bangladesh".

Nagarik Bikash O Kalyan, a social organisation, organised the event, chaired by the organisation's president Shihab Uddin Khan. Burhan Uddin Faisal, vice president of the platform, presented the concept paper in the discussion.

In the concept paper, the platform placed five demands including the abolition of RAB for human rights violations, radical reform of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) and police, and formulation of a new constitution.

The other demands are the trial of associates and collaborators of the Awami League and the confiscation of wealth acquired through corruption, the appointment of new judges committed to justice, and the repeal of all black laws including cyber security laws, and taking short and long-term steps to establish a just society.

Tahmid Mudassir Chowdhury, a coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, accused the government of installing loyalists in key positions and criticised the media "for not covering the alleged Judicial Coup on Saturday". He claimed that "An invisible force is controlling the media, preventing coverage of state-related issues."

Retired District and Sessions Judge Md Masdar Hossain and other notable figures, including former adviser of World Health Organization (South East Asia) Mozaherul Haque, Freedom fighter Professor Mozaherul Haque, human rights activist Noor Khan Liton, Jahangirnagar University (JU) professor Gholam Rabbani, also participated in the discussion.

Professor Mozaherul Haque emphasised the importance of student movements and civil society's role in maintaining change and challenging misrule.

Rights activist Noor Khan reflected on the challenges faced under years of misrule, describing it as "indescribable". He noted that his organisation's NGO Bureau registration was cancelled, and funds were withheld as a consequence of speaking out against the Hasina government.

JU professor Gholam Rabbani said Bangladesh has endured a constitutional dictatorship for far too long. The country saw a mass upsurge. "We now have to think about how to bring about radical changes in the police," he added.