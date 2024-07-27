AL leader's son arrested in Kushtia for involvement in violence during quota protest

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 06:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested the son of an Awami League leader in connection with a case filed over vandalising and setting fire to motorcycles during the quota reform movement in Kushtia.

The arrestee is identified as Mehedi Hasan, alias Ziku, 26, son of Matiar Rahman of Chashi Clubpara area in Khajanagar.

Matiar Rahman is the president of Khajanagar Ward No 9 Awami League in Bottail Union, Mofizul Islam, the general secretary of Bottail Union Awami League, confirmed Matiar's position to The Business Standard.

According to a press release from Kushtia Rab camp, Rab-12 Kushtia unit Company Commander Squadron Leader Md Elias Khan led an operation after reviewing video footage of vandalism and arson in the Chourhash Phultala area.

Mehedi was identified and seen setting fire to motorcycles and subsequently arrested from the Khajanagar area on Thursday (25 July) around 6:45pm. He was later handed over to the Kushtia Model Police Station.

Kushtia Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Mahfuzul Haque Chowdhury said, "Mehedi was arrested in the case and sent to jail on Friday afternoon."

On 18 July, a person named Rohaz Arefin alias Rabbi filed a case against 150-200 unidentified individuals regarding vandalising and setting fire to motorcycles in the Chourhash Phultala area on 17 July.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the case.

The plaintiff, Rohaz Arefin, said, "I am a student and not involved with any political organisation. On the day of the incident, my motorcycle was vandalised and burned."

