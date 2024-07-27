Quota protest violence: 2,536 people arrested in Dhaka in 15 days

Bangladesh

UNB
27 July, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 06:41 pm

A father is anguished as both of his twin sons were arrested and are transported in a police van in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 25 July. Photo: UNB
Police have arrested 2,536 people in Dhaka in connection with unrest centring students' demonstrations for reform in government job quotas.

They were arrested from 12-26 July from different parts of the capital, said KN Roy Nioty, ADC (Media and Public Relations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Besides, members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested 290 people from different parts of the country including Dhaka in connection with the recent violence over quota reform protests.

ASP Imran Khan of the RAB headquarters media wing said the drives were conducted till Saturday morning.

During the drives, 71 people were arrested from Dhaka while the rest from outside Dhaka, he said.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said law enforcement agencies' drives will continue until attackers and saboteurs are identified and none will be spared.

"No matter who they are, no one will be spared," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with the law enforcement agencies and public representatives at Rangpur Shilpakala Auditorium.

Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid said those who have committed acts of sabotage and killed police officers in the name of the quota movement will not be spared, no matter where they are.

He made this remark at a press conference held at the DB office in the capital on Friday.

The DB chief said that those who have killed police officers, murdered civilians, and conducted sabotage at government installations, including the metro rail, will face legal action. Those who led these activities and financed them or facilitated financial transactions will not be spared, no matter where they are.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday claimed that at least 2,000 opposition leaders and activists were arrested across the country following the violent student movement.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he demanded immediate release of their arrested leaders and activists.

"So far we have come to know that around 2,000 of our leaders and activists were arrested," said Fakhrul.

He, however, said they don't still have the exact information about the arrestees and casualties as the communication system has been closed by the government.

