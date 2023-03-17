Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corollas are arguably Bangladesh's absolute favourite car. Starting from the EE90 to the E120 – popularly referred to as the 'X Corolla' and 'G Corolla,' these cars can still be spotted all over the country.

After 2005, when Toyota replaced the Corolla with the Axio, the first generation came with serious complaints, and buyers opted for the Premio and Allion.

However, both (Premio and Allion) have been discontinued since 2021 and it is perhaps the perfect time for the Corolla to make a run for the top again.

The latest generation of Corolla – E210 – was first released in 2018. For the first time ever, the Corolla name was unified across all global markets. Released in three different variants – sedan, wagon and hatchback – it was the first-ever hybrid with a Corolla badge. The latest generation features a sleek and stylish design, impressive fuel efficiency, and a range of advanced safety features.

The unit loaned to us for this review, a 2019 Toyota Corolla Hybrid sedan, belongs to AB Drive.

The E210 Corolla sedan comes with a revamped exterior design, and it looks a lot more stylish and modern than its predecessors. The car has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look.

The hybrid version comes with blue badges to distinguish itself from the regular models. The car looks stunning from the front, and the back shares a lot of similarities with the Honda City.

The cabin is spacious, comfortable and packed with advanced features like the modern 8-inch infotainment and power-adjustable semi-bucket seats. Photo: Akif Hamid

The interior of the Hybrid Sedan is just as impressive as its exterior. The cabin is spacious, comfortable, and packed with advanced features that enhance the overall driving experience. The dashboard features a clean and intuitive layout, and the seats are made of high-quality materials that provide good support and comfort.

The Corolla comes with comfortable and spacious seats that hold up during long drives. The front seats are made to look sporty and include semi-bucket seats that are power adjustable. They're wrapped in vegan leather and there is ample leg and headroom in both the front and back. The soft-touch panels and leather padding on the doors also give the car a premium feel.

The dashboard features a large, easy-to-read touchscreen infotainment screen, you have either a 7-inch or an 8-inch display based on your trim level. The infotainment displays all of the car's features. The screen is crisp and responsive, and the menu system is intuitive and easy to use.

While international models come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Support, our reconditioned Japanese model only had the option of Bluetooth music play, paired with four speakers and two tweeters.

As for storage space, the Corolla Sedan does not disappoint. The car has a spacious trunk that can accommodate up to 13 cubic feet of luggage. There are also several storage compartments in the interior – a glove compartment, centre console storage, and door pockets.

The Corolla Hybrid sedan is powered by a 1800cc 2ZR-FXE engine that produces a power output of 121hp and 142 Nm torque. Photo: Akif Hamid

The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan is powered by a 1800cc inline four-cylinder engine (2ZR-FXE), paired with an electric motor. The car also comes in a 1500cc non-hybrid variant.

The engine produces about 121 bhp and 142 Nm of torque. Being a hybrid, you can feel the instant torque at low rpms, giving it a very engaging experience.

The sedan's chassis sits on the same TNGA platform as the hatch, it is 25mm lower than the previous model. Toyota claims this allows the sedan to have better responsive handling just like the hatch.

The hybrid system is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which provides smooth and efficient shifting. The Corolla Hybrid also has impressive fuel economy, it is estimated that the car gets around 12 km per litre in the city, and a bit more on the highways. But this will vary depending on your style of driving and the quality of fuel.

The rear, despite not being as sporty as the front, still blends in well with the overall aggressive look of the car. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Corolla Hybrid includes a range of advanced safety features. The car features eight airbags, a rearview camera, and a blind-spot monitoring system. The car is also equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, which includes features such as a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and dynamic radar cruise control.

The Corolla is available for Tk38 lakh in AB Drive. It also comes with a one-year warranty for its air conditioning and electrical system, and a three-year warranty for the engine, transmission and hybrid system.

Specifications:

Engine: 1800cc 2ZR-FXE

Transmission: CVT

Drivetrain: FWD

Power: 121 BHP

Torque: 142 Nm

Price: Tk38 lakh