Toyota bZ4X makes its production debut

Beyond Zero (bZ), Toyota's new zero-emission sub-brand has unveiled the production version of their first model, a five-seater SUV dubbed the 'bZ4X'.

Based on the company's dedicated e-TNGA platform, the new EV is roughly the size of the current RAV4 and will be offered in two variants.

The base model will feature a single electric motor at the front, creating 201 Hp of peak output and 195 pound-feet of instant torque from 0-100 within 8.4 seconds. The top of the line bZ4X will have an all wheel drive layout, with two electric motors on each end generating 215 Hp and 248 pound-feet of torque, propelling the car to triple-digits in 7.7 seconds.

Both will come with a water-cooled 71.4 kWh battery, a first for the automaker. Toyota claims a range of 450km for the base model, measured by the WLTP cycle. There will also be an optional steer-by-wire system, the first production by Toyota to have such a feature.

The bZ4X will be available in the United States, as well as Europe, Japan, and China, starting from the middle of 2022. Pricing and other details will be revealed closer to the on-sale date. The SUV is the first of seven models planned for the bZ sub-brand, all of which are set to hit the market next year.