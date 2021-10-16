Honda unveils e:N series electric concept cars

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 10:16 am

Honda unveils e:N series electric concept cars

The e:NS1 and e:NP1 will be the first e:N Series models to enter production

Honda has unveiled five new electric concept cars as part of the brand's electrification strategy. 

Referred by the company as the e:N Series, the first models are expected to hit the Chinese market in spring 2022. The vehicles will be produced by the Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda joint ventures, respectively. 

The near production-ready models, dubbed the e:NS1 and e:NP1, are crossovers with slightly different styling.

Painted in vibrant yellow and black the, e:NS1 is a sporty design with an overall blocky shape and skinny headlights. 

Conversely, the silver e:NP1 is much more traditional in appearance and looks nearly identical to the Honda SUV E: Prototype shown earlier this year. 

Three other concepts were also put on display, named the e:N Coupe Concept, e:N SUV Concept, and e:N GT Concept. Although similar to each other, their sharp edge design ethos looks nothing like the current Hondas lineup.

Three of the new concepts, the e:N Coupe, e:N SUV and e:N GT, look nothing like the current Honda lineup. Photo: Collected
Three of the new concepts, the e:N Coupe, e:N SUV and e:N GT, look nothing like the current Honda lineup. Photo: Collected

Honda did not provide much information about the vehicle's powertrain, except for they plan to expand the series to 10 models and all will share a single platform. 

All vehicles will also feature the e:N OS, an integrated system consisting of Honda Sensing, Honda Connect and a smart Digital Cockpit. Honda claimed this EV-only platform will enable "a sporty and exhilarating driving experience."

2022 Acura NSX Type S: Going out with a bang

 

 

