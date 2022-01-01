New year gift for petrolheads

Be it New Year's eve, a birthday, or even a random show of affection, the primal urge to spoil your loved ones is sometimes uncontrollable.

Sometimes, all we want to do is to show them how much we appreciate their existence, and if they happen to have gasoline running through their veins, this is the right place for you to consult. The general gift can be divided into a quartet; apparel, parts, toys and accessories. Both of them vary in level of expenditure and specificity as getting a gift for a car guy can certainly get tricky. Let's go over them one by one.

Apparel (Tk 400-1,500)

A safe choice, and a budget-friendly option too, depending on what you are going for. Official merch is a safe choice, T-shirts, caps and other articles of clothing from a brand is a classic choice.

However, they can sometimes be perceived as tacky, which is also subjective to the person wearing them. An even safer choice would be to get graphic tees that surround the automotive world and there are plenty of online stores in Dhaka who serve that purpose.

Design by Haseeb Chowdhury

Author recommends: Graphic tees surrounding cars and if you have the budget, specifically geared apparel around their preferred brand.

Parts (Tk 500 - 10,000 and beyond)

This is tricky and one probably needs to consult the person who is getting the gift, or someone who knows them well. Every car is different and even then, there are thousands of options to choose from. A few examples could be a proper air Intake system, new emblems or even miscellaneous things for the interior and exterior. The only caveat being, it requires very specific input about what is needed. It is also important to note, this option does not go easy on the wallet.

Author recommends: Actually asking your loved one to see what they need for their car.

Toys (Tk 180-10,000)

Do we look like kids? Maybe not. But is there an inner child inside us patiently waiting to buy our next Hotwheels car or splurge on some model cars? Absolutely. Toys are a no brainer and diecast cars also fall into the hobby sphere of a lot of car enthusiasts, yours truly included. There are many Facebook groups that specialise in the buying and selling of these cars, one of them being Diecast Collectors Club Bangladesh and Diecast Collectors of BD. They are also available in toy stores and shopping malls, but the competition of collecting is high and the good ones may already be sold out.

Author Recommends: A bunch of choice Hotwheels cars or other model car makes such as Maisto, Kyosho or AutoArt for those with bigger budgets.

Accessories (Tk 1,000-5,000)

There are tonnes of useful accessories that can aid a driver in their quest. This could range from ergonomic enhancing tools such as a new steering wheel (please do not get them a steering wheel cover), a new shift knob, a phone holder or otherwise. Perfumes and fragrances for the inside of the car is also a solid choice. Another interesting but less thought of choice is a custom-made artwork. With digital art on the rise, and Bangladesh posing some extremely talented artists, it could be a unique gift that no one has ever gotten before. A few online pages in Bangladesh that do artworks like that are JunkieArt, MechanicArt and Outline Imprints.

Art by Haseeb Chowdhury

Author recommends: A custom print or artwork of their car. Like the one I made for my friend's Fiat X1/9 with a Toyota 4efte turbo engine

Honourable mention is getting them a detailing service for their car. There are a few good detail service providers who perform anywhere from standard washes to details, polishing and even ceramic coating. Although it is up there in the budget range, anywhere from 2500tk to 10,000tk and upwards, it is one of the best gift items anyone can get.

These are a few solid choices for gifts for non-car people who like to spoil their car people loved ones. Whatever the gift may be, it is always important to let people know how much you appreciate them. While material things are never a representation of what a relationship stands for, we still have to fall back on them sometimes to truly express our appreciation for someone, and this is just my attempt to make your life easier when you eventually walk on that path.