Mercedes Heritage Meet 4: W123s steal the show!

Wheels

Ahbaar Mohammad
19 January, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 02:05 pm

Related News

Mercedes Heritage Meet 4: W123s steal the show!

The Mercedes Heritage Meet 4 was held at Fatema’s Dell in 100 Feet, Satarkul, on Friday, 13 January

Ahbaar Mohammad
19 January, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 02:05 pm
Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad
Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Mercedes-Benz Club Bangladesh has always prided itself in hosting their Heritage Meets. As they dub it, it is the "most exclusive car event" in Bangladesh.

Last Friday, Khondker Mandood Ahmed, the mastermind behind the Mercedes-Benz Club Bangladesh, successfully organised Heritage Meet 4 on Friday, 13 January, at Fatema's Dell in 100 Feet, Satarkul. 

Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad
Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

The club first rendezvoused at the Mercedes Benz dealership in Tejgaon link road around 2 PM, and then headed out towards 100 feet in a long convoy.

The oldest and rarest Mercedes present at the meet was a white W110 Fintail. There were many new models present; such as an all electric EQC, and two generations of G Wagons. 

Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad
Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

However, the W123s clearly stole the show; particularly a pair of silvergreen automatics, a four speed Labrador blue, an eggshell 190E, a 500SE in olive green (that too on period correct AMG monoblocks)

The event sponsors and partners included Rancon Motors, Auto Rebellion, Fatima's Dell, Elite Force, Blues Brothers, Mind Map and Alpha Catering. 

Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad
Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Rancon Motors had a display at the front of their dealership and exhibited a lineup of their premier SUV offerings: GLS, E Class, C Class and a beautifully restored W126 S Class. 

The Blues Brothers performed live music at the event.

Mercedes Heritage Meet 4 / cars / Mercedes-Benz Club Bangladesh / Mercedes Benz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

2h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

4h | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

1h | TBS Today
NASA discovers new earth like planet

NASA discovers new earth like planet

2h | TBS World
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

2h | TBS Insight
Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals