Mercedes Heritage Meet 4: W123s steal the show!

Mercedes-Benz Club Bangladesh has always prided itself in hosting their Heritage Meets. As they dub it, it is the "most exclusive car event" in Bangladesh.

Last Friday, Khondker Mandood Ahmed, the mastermind behind the Mercedes-Benz Club Bangladesh, successfully organised Heritage Meet 4 on Friday, 13 January, at Fatema's Dell in 100 Feet, Satarkul.

Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

The club first rendezvoused at the Mercedes Benz dealership in Tejgaon link road around 2 PM, and then headed out towards 100 feet in a long convoy.

The oldest and rarest Mercedes present at the meet was a white W110 Fintail. There were many new models present; such as an all electric EQC, and two generations of G Wagons.

Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

However, the W123s clearly stole the show; particularly a pair of silvergreen automatics, a four speed Labrador blue, an eggshell 190E, a 500SE in olive green (that too on period correct AMG monoblocks)

The event sponsors and partners included Rancon Motors, Auto Rebellion, Fatima's Dell, Elite Force, Blues Brothers, Mind Map and Alpha Catering.

Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Rancon Motors had a display at the front of their dealership and exhibited a lineup of their premier SUV offerings: GLS, E Class, C Class and a beautifully restored W126 S Class.

The Blues Brothers performed live music at the event.