Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

If you live within a 2-kilometre radius of Gulshan or Banani, the Mercedes GLS 450 turns out to be a must-have these days. Even if you were a potential buyer but couldn't leave your Land Cruiser Prado for one, chances are you've definitely spotted one on Gulshan Avenue by now.

In recent times, the local automobile market has seen an escalating rise in the popularity of European models, particularly SUVs.

This surge in exotic sales could be attributed to the strict EU emission regulations that led luxury European brands to put in smaller engines and pair them with electric motors – a combination that leads to lower final prices for cars in Bangladesh. Here the import duty is based on engine displacement and inclusion of hybrid motors.

The Mercedes GLS 450 is a premium German SUV with a turbocharged mild-hybrid engine. Among the flagship luxury exotics of Audi, BMW and Mercedes, the GLS 450, equipped with a 3000 cc hybrid powertrain, remained the top choice for SUV buyers for about half a decade.

Hence, for this feature, team Wheels got to test one out, courtesy of Road King Motors, to find the reason behind its immense popularity.

Even the 20” rims look small for the mammoth sized GLS. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

At first glance, there is no denying that it is a product from Mercedes Benz. It carries over the brand's current design trends. For example, the front fascia features a humongous grille, albeit a larger one than BMW X7's highly criticised kidney grilles, and rounded bodylines.

Being at the top of the GL class, GLS comes with the largest dimensions of the lineup and features mostly rounded corners, made to appeal to senior buyers. It feels no different from a truck when it passes regular traffic cars or when it's parked beside them. It sits on massively wide 275mm Michelin Pilot Sport tyres wrapped around 20-inch rims which peculiarly look small for a car the size of the GLS.

The cabin is crafted with premium materials, advanced technology and luxurious comfort options overall. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Getting inside, the GLS offers a cabin that is crafted with premium materials, advanced technology and luxurious comfort options. For example, it's a mix of wood, chrome bits and soft touch leather bits all around.

It has the largest cabin in its class and comes with three row seating, which can be configured to have either seven seats like our unit or six seats with second row captain seats.

With four zone climate control, every passenger gets their own AC vents and USB outlets. However, it's the first two rows which receive the most luxurious treatments.

For example, the panoramic sunroof only extends till the second row. Besides, only the first two rows receive memory and power seats along with climate controls even in the pillars.

While the GLS may offer all the latest and greatest features of a flagship Mercedes, many buyers still opt for an S Class. This is particularly because of the stiff suspensions that are not adequate for our pothole-filled streets.

Pairing this with the upright seating position in the second row of the 7-seater variant which severely compromises the overall experience. Although, there is ample legroom and headroom for all travellers overall.

Being a modern Mercedes, most of the dashboard is covered by two 12.3-inch displays – one for the instrument cluster and another, for Apple CarPlay support, for infotainment. These are connected to a fabulous surround sound system from Burmester. Other than that, there's satellite navigation, seat massage, 64-colour ambient lighting, and driver-aid technology.

The panoramic sunroof further elevates the riding experience. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Under the hood, the GLS 450 comes with a 3000cc inline-6 turbocharged engine with a 48V mild hybrid powertrain. Paired to a 9G-Tronic 9-speed automated transmission.

The engine generates a maximum of 362 horsepower between 5,500-6,100 rpm and 500 Nm of maximum torque between 1,600-4,500 rpm. Hence, despite its size, the GLS remains thrilling.

With the rapid torque from the GLS's electric motor, performance is beyond expectations. At lower speeds and particularly city drives, the GLS mostly runs using electricity, reducing fuel costs and emissions.

When it switches to gasoline power with more speed, the transition there is seamless as well. During our test, the GLS offered a smooth and responsive ride, leaving up to its grandeur expectations.

The rear has a bold stance, highlighting the massively wide 275mm tyres. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Once upon a time, a Mercedes GLS would not exceed Tk3 crore. However, with the appreciating dollar price and the recent withdrawal of the tax incentives on mild hybrid vehicles, the price of the GLS can easily exceed Tk5 crore in today's market.

Despite the increased price, it delivers top-class features and beyond it, the social status of owning a Mercedes Benz which is unrivalled by other models, even if the latter may provide superior performance.

Specification

Engine: 3000cc inline-6 turbo

Transmission: G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic

Combined Power: 362 bhp

Combined Torque: 500 Nm

Drivetrain: All-wheel drive

Price (Approx): Tk5 crore