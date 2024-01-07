Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

It was the 1980s. Dolphins still played in the waters of the Buriganga River and the number of marine parts manufacturing and repair factories in Kaliganj, on the other side of the river, was on the rise.

The use of steel-bodied launches increased; two-story, and even three-story launches began to appear. New launches were built, or old launches were repaired. The sound of iron being beaten could be heard, and the blue sparks of welding could be seen from across the river.

The building at Sadarghat was expanded. New jetties were built in Chandpur, Barisal and Bhola. A bustling market was emerging at the time.

Then, there were fewer people but more work to be done compared to now. The workers had to toil day and night. Khorshed Alam was one of those workers. Starting at the age of 12, he toiled for three years in the bustling market for Tk15 a day.

Making propellers is a physically demanding job involving sitting over a flame all day. The bigger the propeller, the hotter and the riskier it is. Photo: Rajib Dhar

This market included a soaring business of propellers, which has been directly linked to demand for watercraft, mainly passenger launches. But in the recent past, the propeller business took a hit. We delve into its history and current state of affairs.

The heart of the business: the foundry

Workshops were set up in Boroitola in the 1980s, along the banks of the docks. Pulley, hook, gearbox, wheel, bell, horn, chain and shaft were made in these workshops. Several factories for making moulds and casting were also set up. The propellers, air pipes, diesel pipes, anchors and other bulky machinery of the launches were cast in these factories.

Asadul Haque Tipu, born in 1980, started working with his father when he was 15 years old. His father has been working as a dock helmsman for 40 years. At first, he was put to work welding. But that did not work out. Electric shocks to the eye, during work, made his eyes burn all day.

Later, his father sent him to learn to work at a friend's lathe machine factory. Tipu began to enjoy the work. He found joy in cutting, grinding and drilling metal to create new parts. Tipu mastered the work within five years. Later, he worked at another factory for some time. Finally, he set up his workshop at Boroitola.

Mohammad Nadim is a 36-year-old local of Kaliganj. He learned the trade of mould making and casting at his uncle's shop for five years. His factory is now 13 years old. "This is our family business. There are now 15 foundries in Kaliganj, of which nine are owned by our family. No one in the whole country can match our Kaliganj or Boroitola's work," said Nadim.

At Nadim's mould-making factory, or workshop, you can find all kinds of marine parts, new and old. The old ones come from Chittagong's Sitakunda after foreign ships are broken up – these include telegraph coys, searchlights, horns, compasses and the wheel of the helmsman. Not all of them are new, of course.

The 1990s saw a further increase in the number of passenger launches. Major navigation companies launched launches. By that time, rope markets, anchor and chain shops had also been set up in Boroitola. Of course, there were already shops selling wooden stairs, pins (used to tie boat ropes) and hammers.

I saw at least 20 types of ropes at Salam Mia's rope market. The ropes are made of nylon and jute. There are ropes with diameters ranging from five and a half inches to 12 and a half inches.

At Shamim Enterprise, I also saw ship speed indicators with the words "slow," "half," and "stop" written on them. "They were made here. Some of our parts are also exported to countries like Japan," Shamim said. I also saw wooden wheels, compasses and clocks brought from old ships. These are sold in Gulshan's DCC Market.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The golden age of launch Business

The years after 2000 were the golden age of the launch business. This is evident from the size of Sadarghat. There are dozens of entrance doors. The number of pontoons will exceed 35. Some of the launches docked on the pontoons are as high as six stories.

However, ever since Padma Bridge was inaugurated, things have drastically changed.

There are many types of watercraft. Ships, launches, steamers, cabin cruisers, rescue boats, speedboats, barges, lighter vessels, pleasure boats, gunboats, ocean-going vessels, ferries, etc. Almost all of them have propellers. Usually, two are in the water and one is extra.

The larger the watercraft, the larger the propeller. "Some small propellers are made in Dholai Khal. Small propellers are made by melting copper and pouring it into a mould. We need heavier materials," said Nadim, who does not make small propellers.

His uncle, due to his old age, handed over the factory to Nadim to run. After a few years, Nadim needed a bigger place. That is when he moved to his current six-katha workspace and rents it at Tk70,000 per month. He has to pay weekly wages to 13 workers. The monthly cost is Tk2.5 lakh. A 74-inch propeller sells for Tk3 lakh.

The current situation is difficult for people like Nadim.

There is still some work, but it is unclear how long it will last. Launch owners can earn only 50,000 or Tk1 lakh per trip. However, the cost of running a launch business is higher. This is why owners are selling the launches as scrap – making a direct impact on the propeller business.

The Padma Bridge is benefiting many, but Nadim's worries are growing day by day. He said, "If the goods of the southern region (rice, betel nut, wood, betel leaf, etc.) are transported by water, traffic congestion will decrease, fuel consumption will decrease and it will be easier for us to survive."

The mechanics behind the business

"I have also made a propeller that is 120 inches long. This is a record in Boroitola. The propeller was on a fishing boat brought from Thailand. Seeing it, a businessman from Chittagong asked me to make one exactly like it. I took the courage to take up the job.

This is a physically demanding job. We sit over a flame all day. The bigger the propeller, the hotter and the riskier it is," recounted Nadim

Nadim's factory does not make propellers smaller than 50 inches long. He is now making a propeller that is 74-inches long and 19-inches wide. It requires 400 kg of copper.

Copper from broken ships in Sitakunda can be found at Becharam Deuri or Dholai Khal. Each copper chunk is 25 kg, 50 kg or 100 kg. When heated and beaten with a hammer, they break into pieces. After receiving the order, they prepare the ladle.

"I can't say what this ladle is made of, but it doesn't melt even at a thousand degrees temperature. I bought it from China for Tk50,000. I pour fuel oil on jute cloth and light a fire. Then, I put the ladle with the copper chunks into the fire pit. After five hours, the copper melts and becomes liquid."

The mould is already made. Eight to 10 people lift the molten copper with long-handled tongs and pour it over the mould. Then, it has to be covered with sand for 18-20 hours. The next day, the goods are handed to the workshop owner or foreman.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

'Master pray for me'

Khorshed Alam is now the foreman of Tipu's workshop. Khorshed knows welding and mould-making; he can make all the parts that can be made in a lead machine.

Khorshed said, "I learned from him [Tipu] that there are good opportunities for welders in Singapore, Dubai, Korea and European countries. There is money, as well as respect there. Many people come here for two to four months and learn work to go abroad. Then one morning they say, 'Master, my flight leaves tomorrow, pray for me'."

This is Khorshed's greatest achievement. He has not improved himself but his apprentices are earning well abroad.

Tipu is also getting worried. His monthly expenses are Tk1.5 lakh. Tipu also manufactures water pumps, air pumps, bearings, gears and pinions. There is now no alternative to sustain the business. But making propellers is his main job. He designs both brass and iron propellers.

He has also provided 50-inch, 72-inch, 84-inch and 110-inch long propellers. Sundarban-14, Sundarban-16, Parabat-18 or Kirtankhola-10 launches operating on Barishal route use 110-inch propellers.

Propellers from foreign ships cannot be used in our launches. They are scraps now. The propeller has to be in harmony with the engine and gear, explained Tipu. Between the engine and the propeller is the gear.

"The main reason why we are still able to maintain business is that every month, new engines come into the market. When a new engine is installed in a launch, we get orders to make propellers."

Breaking blades

Iron propellers do not last long in brackish water, which is not the case for brass propellers. But the price of brass is again high. For example, the price of a brass propeller of 74 inches is Tk3 lakh whereas an iron propeller is available for Tk2.2 lakh.

After the propeller is brought from the foundry, a hole is drilled for the shaft (through which the propeller is connected to the gear) to be installed. Later, the excess parts of the blades are cut off to make all of them uniform. The launch will not run properly if the blade is different in size or weighs more or less. In the end, the leaves have to be polished. All in all, it takes four to five days to make a medium-sized Propeller.

Cases of broken propellers of the launch are common. Tipu said, "There are many things underwater that we cannot see. Even hitting a banana tree can break the propeller.

Farhan Cruise used to ferry passengers from Teknaf to Saint Martin. 10 of its blades broke in 10 days. I was sent to investigate the cause. I couldn't figure out any reason. The propellors break even if they collide with submerged chars [island]."

Is there hope?

There is a large open space in front of Tipu's workshop. Two sets of railway tracks are laid there; locals call it silai (stich in Bangla). On these tracks, the launches are built, painted or repaired.

Tipu has seen more constructions there. However, after the construction of the Padma Bridge, he is seeing more and more breaking being done there.

Pointing to a three-storey high launch anchored at the shore, he said, "This too has been brought for breaking. A few ballgates and freighters are taken on the tracks in a month to be repaired or painted." Lamenting, he said, "People skilled in dock work are disappearing. People are not coming to this industry anymore."

When asked if he would bring his son to this line of work, Tipu replied, "No! I will educate my son and make him an officer. I am struggling to survive here."

There are between 150 and 200 shops in Boroitala, including casting factories, lead workshops and ship-engineering shops. There was a time when the factories and workshops did not close before midnight. Now, even at noon, workers crowd the tea stalls to watch hero Manna's film.

Five years ago, 40,000 to 50,000 workers were seen working on any given day in the docks of Telghat and Boroitla. Now, not even 400 to 500 workers can be found here.

Imam Hossain, a tea shopkeeper in Boroitla, said, "You will see to-lets hanging in the houses, whereas earlier, you had to search a lot for even a room. Most of the workers have gone to villages. Who will sit idle and pay the current bill, the gas bill? Both workers and shopkeepers are living on loans."

Imam Hussain also started packing his things. He believes he might be able to stay here for one more year. Then, he predicts, he will return to his hometown.