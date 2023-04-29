A Chinese sphere of influence

Infographic: TBS

China started the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a massive infrastructure and development project, in 2013.

Via a network of roads, railways, ports, and other infrastructure projects, it seeks to connect Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The BRI is largely an economic program, but because China is investing extensively in other nations worldwide, it has important geopolitical ramifications.

The West claims that China is utilising the program to influence developing countries into doing China's bidding in its mission to create a sphere of influence.

China and Russia argue that they are on a mission to decolonise these nations.

Global Security Initiative (GSI)

First proposed in April 2022 and outlined in February 2023, the GSI embodies Xi Jinping's vision of global security and would implement this vision to solve regional, bilateral and multi-lateral security concerns.

The CCP claims that over 80 countries and regional organisations have expressed their appreciation and support for the initiative.

The West fears the GSI to be China's attempt to position itself as a viable alternative to the US for the guardianship role of the world.

On February 24, just three days after a new concept paper for the GSI was released, China also released a peace plan in Ukraine, while condemning the US for pushing 'bloc politics' and harbouring a 'cold war' mentality.

Later in March, China brokered historic resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as part of the GSI.