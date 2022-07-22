Causes of inflation

Cost-push inflation: It is inflation caused by an increase in prices of inputs like labour, raw material, etc. The increased price of the factors of production leads to a decreased supply of these goods. While the demand remains constant, the prices of commodities increase causing a rise in the overall price level.

For example: Globally, oil prices are rising and the global supply chain has been disrupted due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis leading to a cost push inflation in countries like Bangladesh.

Demand-pull inflation: It occurs when there is an increase in demand for goods and services. This type of inflation is typically caused by overall economic growth, technological innovations or a rising inflation rate. When this occurs, it can increase jobs and stimulate the economy but it drives prices of goods up.

For example : In Bangladesh there is income inequality which leads to spending disparity and also consumption disparity. A small portion of the population is spending and consuming whatever they want irrespective of price and supply. They are pushing the aggregate demand to a certain extent. This is creating demand-pull inflation.

Infograph: TBS

Phillips curve inflation: This kind of inflation is a common phenomenon after a big recession. The economy is entering the phase of recovery. Output goes up. Higher growth leads to lower unemployment – which in turn gives workers higher power of bargaining. Wages go up and cause wage-push inflation. This is demand-driven inflation, which economists describe as the Phillips curve effect.

For example: The Bangladeshi economy is recovering from the Covid-led recession, and so we are experiencing this demand driven inflation.

Major factors behind inflation in Bangladesh

Demand-pull inflation

Rising aggregate demand: Resurging consumer demand with post-Covid economic recovery Expansionary Monetary Policy: Increased money supply by the central bank Expansionary Fiscal Policy: Covid-19 subsidies and tax cuts by the government

Cost-push inflation: