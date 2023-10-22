Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint, Asia's foremost paint and coatings solutions company, has officially unveiled its eagerly anticipated Trend Beyond Colours guidebook with the captivating theme "AWAKEN'. It will continue to push the boundaries of creativity, inspire built spaces, foster positive emotional experiences, and allow unique expressions of individuality and personality, all while being sensitive to society's contemporary needs.

The Trend Beyond Colours 2024-25 edition is set to transcend physical boundaries. It encourages moving forward in life with a refreshed attitude. According to Jo-Lynn Yap, Senior Manager for Group Colour Leadership, "Through AWAKEN, we are starting a new chapter by rediscovering the power of quiet, the beauty in harmony, the strength in renewal and the joy of self-expression. We encourage you to wake up to a new dawn and move forward with optimism and purpose," she shared during her presentation.

"AWAKEN" is a theme extension from the "RESET" theme of Trend Beyond Colours 2022-23 which was rooted in the mindset of starting anew after the pandemic. The common experience of individuals forms a global community of people who seek to enter a new phase in life, leaving the past behind; this edition aims to introduce a whole new perspective and create experiences that are free from post-pandemic influences.

To achieve this vision, Nippon Paint collaborated with Colour Hive, a UK-based agency with over twenty years of experience in forecasting and publishing design, colour, and material insights. Together, they have crafted four inspirations and influences that shape this edition: Quiet Time, Express Yourself, Healing Waters, and Perfect Harmony.

Quiet Time – Find Calm:

In a world filled with chaos and shifting paradigms, individuals seek serene environments to escape the noise and find inner peace. The colour #Sandcastle N 3195P radiates neutrality and gentle uplift, creating a warm and inviting ambiance that soothes the soul and nurtures the spirit.

Express Yourself – Find Freedom:

When people can express themselves effectively, they discover the small joys in life – being understood, forming genuine connections, and finding contentment. The colour #GoldenYellow YO 1091T exudes positivity and freedom, infusing spaces with exuberance and joy, transforming them into bright, sun-drenched havens that inspire creativity and enhance mood.

Healing Waters – Find Renewal:

The quest for wellness extends beyond the traditional focus on nature's green to include flowing water elements. The connection with water and the healing qualities of environments resembling the beach or sea have gained scientific backing. #TurquoiseReflection BGG 2742P channels the radiant glow of a crystal-clear tropical ocean, offering complete revitalization.

Perfect Harmony – Find Balance:

The allure of structure and balance is undeniable, drawing inspiration from nature's timeless designs. #Earthling N 3372P brings new-age elegance to nature-inspired pinks. It exudes warmth and serenity, designed to bring equilibrium to any space, inspired by the mathematical forms found in seashells, flowers, and honeycombs.

Mr. Wee Siew Kim, Group CEO of NIPSEA Group, underscored the company's commitment to colour excellence, stating, "Drawing from our established and strategic position, we aspire to ignite inspiration within professionals and consumers, propelling them to embrace the future with optimism and purpose. Each of our editions is meticulously curated, and attuned to the evolving needs and aspirations of our audience. We not only deliver exceptional products and quality but also uphold eco-friendly practices, ensuring we exceed expectations. Our unwavering dedication extends to exploring innovative ways to intertwine the power of colours with human experiences, empowering us to live, feel, and thrive at our best."