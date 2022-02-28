Nippon Paint brings new ‘Metallic Paint’ for gorgeous interior & exterior solution

Corporates

28 February, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 12:34 pm

Related News

Nippon Paint brings new ‘Metallic Paint’ for gorgeous interior & exterior solution

28 February, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 12:34 pm
Nippon Paint brings new ‘Metallic Paint’ for gorgeous interior &amp; exterior solution

A beautifully decorated home recharges us and it also helps to reduce anxiety. Let's hear from Ms. Nishat Rumana Tasnim, a respectable Architect of Inspace Architects' on how we can decorate our homes to make them worthy of spending quality time with our families.

According to Nishat, "a person's personality and mood are influenced by their home decor. Along with furniture and accessories of choice, people can easily enhance the style of their home with different types of decorative paints on their walls and personalise them. They don't have much choice when it comes to choosing paint. There are only a few paints that can give this exclusive feeling."

Thanks to Nippon Paint for their tireless efforts in creating such special products. Fortunately, the 140-year-old brand has worked hard on their research & development, and this is how they came up with their brand-new paint called "Metallic Paint". It has two attractive shades of Gorgeous Gold and Sparkling Silver.

Nippon METALLIC PAINT is a low odour, water-based acrylic paint for interior and exterior with glitter particles, and is the perfect solution to give both interior & exterior walls a sparkling outlook. This paint provides an even distribution of metallic pigment on the surface of the substrate and this will help create a bold & stylish statement for the home. Now the customers have the choice to enjoy the gold & silver finish for a longer time and they can bring beauty, glamour & aesthetic appeal to the wall. This is a green environment friendly product and ideal for D.I.Y.

To launch the product into the market, the brand has collaborated with Miss World Bangladesh, Jessia Islam. Mr. Rajesh Sircar, AGM, Sales & Marketing of Nippon Paint Bangladesh has said "Being the coating expert, we are adding products that will cater all our customer needs keeping health benefits in mind. After using our Metallic Paint, premium and elegant, gorgeous gold & sparkling silver shades experience will be changed by the customer. He also added that as a part of continuous innovation, we are also planning to come up with a paint that will give protection against Human Coronavirus very soon."

Disclaimer: Sponsored article

Sponsored

interior design / exterior design / Nippon Paint

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

2h | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

3h | Panorama
On the domestic policy front, a strong emphasis on environmental fiscal reforms is necessary. Photo: Mumit M

Strengthening the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

5 HATIL furniture that stand out

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

18h | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

18h | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

21h | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused