Nippon Paint brings new ‘Metallic Paint’ for gorgeous interior & exterior solution

A beautifully decorated home recharges us and it also helps to reduce anxiety. Let's hear from Ms. Nishat Rumana Tasnim, a respectable Architect of Inspace Architects' on how we can decorate our homes to make them worthy of spending quality time with our families.

According to Nishat, "a person's personality and mood are influenced by their home decor. Along with furniture and accessories of choice, people can easily enhance the style of their home with different types of decorative paints on their walls and personalise them. They don't have much choice when it comes to choosing paint. There are only a few paints that can give this exclusive feeling."

Thanks to Nippon Paint for their tireless efforts in creating such special products. Fortunately, the 140-year-old brand has worked hard on their research & development, and this is how they came up with their brand-new paint called "Metallic Paint". It has two attractive shades of Gorgeous Gold and Sparkling Silver.

Nippon METALLIC PAINT is a low odour, water-based acrylic paint for interior and exterior with glitter particles, and is the perfect solution to give both interior & exterior walls a sparkling outlook. This paint provides an even distribution of metallic pigment on the surface of the substrate and this will help create a bold & stylish statement for the home. Now the customers have the choice to enjoy the gold & silver finish for a longer time and they can bring beauty, glamour & aesthetic appeal to the wall. This is a green environment friendly product and ideal for D.I.Y.

To launch the product into the market, the brand has collaborated with Miss World Bangladesh, Jessia Islam. Mr. Rajesh Sircar, AGM, Sales & Marketing of Nippon Paint Bangladesh has said "Being the coating expert, we are adding products that will cater all our customer needs keeping health benefits in mind. After using our Metallic Paint, premium and elegant, gorgeous gold & sparkling silver shades experience will be changed by the customer. He also added that as a part of continuous innovation, we are also planning to come up with a paint that will give protection against Human Coronavirus very soon."

Disclaimer: Sponsored article