Where to buy Eid shoes from?

With the arrival of a new season coinciding with Eid, we now have twice the incentive to refresh our shoe collection. Amid so many styles and colours available out there, choosing the right pair of footwear can be a challenge.

Although our local brands are performing well, the market is inundated with imported shoes from countries like India, China, and Thailand. Additionally, heavyweight international brands such as Nike, Puma, and Steve Madden have also entered the scene, intensifying competition further.

With that in mind, TBS aims to bring to focus local brands, who sell a variety of shoes that cater to the wants of even the most finicky of customers.

KJ

From the urge to cater to fashion-enthusiastic youth with quality lifestyle footwear at an affordable price, KJ, an online-based footwear brand, started its journey nearly four years ago. The brand has two lineups catering to both males and females.

KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. For the festive season, the brand launched new ethnic sandals, priced between Tk1,500 and Tk2,000.

"We use the best vegan leather available in the local market. The upper work is hand-embroidered and zardosi done by our in-house artisans," said Khan Jamshed, the founder of KJ.

As for the Men's lineup, KJ offers sandals and loafers, all made from genuine leather. The brand also has a new addition in its loafers section named 'Mojari' shoes, which can be easily paired with a panjabi. The price of male sandals starts from Tk1,500, and for loafers, it starts from Tk2,500.

Local Label

For about a decade now, Juttis have been a celebrated footwear among fashionistas for its ethnic charm. The juti or jutti or khussa is a type of footwear common in North India, Pakistan, and neighbouring regions. They are traditionally made up of leather and embellished with extensive embroidery.

At Local Label, you will find a wide range of jutti collections in neutrals. The brand's juttis are crafted with materials like jamdani, silk and taant to highlight the heritage of local fabrics.

"Juttis are gorgeous by nature, always loaded with heavy embellishments. Being a minimalist and a jutti lover, I always wanted simple yet stylish pairs of juttis, which I did not find in the market. So, I started making and selling them," said Zahera Shirin, the founder of the brand.

Local Label thrives to make juttis comfortable shoes for regular wear, that too, at an affordable price range. The brand sells juttis from Tk1,000 to Tk3,000.

Hermizon

If you want to add a bit of bling to your look, Hermizon has your back. From chic two-belt slippers, to traditional kohlapuri, to fancy heels, Hermizon offers a wide selection of sandals and shoes for women, with heavy embellishments. All the items are handcrafted with precision.

Embellishments play a starring role in Hermizon's designs, with sequins, embroidery, and zardosi taking centre stage. Beads, pearls, and stones are commonly incorporated into the intricate patterns, adding a luxurious touch to every pair.

The brand has its flagship store at Gulshan Pink City. The products are priced between Tk1,250 to no more than Tk5,000.