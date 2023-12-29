A step forward: Step Footwear's innovative approach to school shoes

Step Footwear's school shoes prioritise not only style but also functionality. Designed with the comfort of everyday wear in mind, these shoes go beyond conventional expectations

Photo: Courtesy
In the massive market for school shoes in Bangladesh, all renowned brands and non-brand retailers offer a myriad of options with subtle changes in design, price and various shape iterations. In this season, amongst all these varieties stood out a new offer for the first time – the school shoes by Step Footwear – featuring a unique design concept that utilises the highest quality EVA materials and high-tech production techniques, creating the most lightweight school shoes we can imagine.

Step Footwear's school shoes prioritise not only style but also functionality. Designed with the comfort of everyday wear in mind, these shoes go beyond conventional expectations. What makes them truly distinctive is their feather-light construction, ensuring that children can navigate their daily activities with ease. This concept is embedded in the design of these shoes thoroughly – it is also extremely easy to clean and a simple wipe with a damp cloth can clear almost any dirt. 

In addition to their lightweight feature, Step's school shoes boast a Velcro system for quick and secure wear. This aligns with the understanding that children, in their bustling routines, need a hassle-free solution when it comes to their footwear.

Step Footwear goes the extra mile by including a complimentary pair of socks with every purchase of their school shoes. Recognising the importance of holistic comfort, this thoughtful addition enhances the overall experience for young wearers.

An important tip for parents: always encourage your child to try the shoes before making the purchase. This ensures a proper fit and allows them to experience firsthand the comfort and convenience that Step Footwear promises.

 

