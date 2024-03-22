Revitalise your spirit: Self-care salon packages for Ramadan renewal

During Ramadan, as we engage in prayer and reflection, it is easy to forget about taking care of ourselves. However, this is actually the perfect time to prioritise our physical well-being. In Ramadan, looking after our hair, face, and body is not just about looking good—it is a way to feel and be pure.

This is exactly where salons step in as havens for self-care. In the midst of fasting and prayer, a salon visit becomes a well-needed treat to help us stay balanced and healthy.

"After fasting for an entire day, people generally get tired and stressed, especially ones that need to work. So, going to salons for a quick massage really helps to relieve some stress and helps us feel refreshed," said Tasfia Islam, a makeup and beauty enthusiast.

However, if you're confused about where to go for the perfect self-care day at the best price point, we have curated a list with some of the best Ramadan packages offered by salons around Dhaka.

Swing Salon

First on the list, one of our favourite places to go for a personal retreat would be Swing Salon. Offering seven exclusive packages at the best prices, these packages are inclusive of everything you need for a perfect brush-up when you're stressed.

The package 5 by Swing Salon is designed to pamper you from head to toe in just three hours. Photo: Collected

A noticeable package would definitely be Package 5, designed to pamper you from head to toe in just three hours. Starting with an organic hot oil massage accompanied by a protein pack, the package continues with a Nano Moisture Treatment with comb therapy, revitalising your hair with deep hydration. A luxurious Platinum Sheen Facial, combining Collagen and Bio Retinol for radiant skin, over one to one and a half hours, will follow.

The package also comes with a smooth waxing session (full hands + half legs + underarms), strawberry manicure and pedicure and finally a shampoo and blowdry to finish it off. Coming with a complimentary threading for your eyebrows and upper lips, the incredible offer price is only Tk6,999.

Other offers also come inclusive of hair cuts, hot oil massages, all kinds of facials, manicures, and pedicures. Starting from Tk2,999 and going up to Tk6,999, there's a package for all budgets. To book an appointment, you can visit their website or call them.

Powder Room by Esha Rushdi

Established in 2016, Powder Room is one of the most promising salons in the city, which specialises in not only premium hair treatment, but also beauty and revitalising services.

Powder Room has come up with literally all services, starting from premium hair treatments, to all kinds of exclusive facials, only for Tk999. Photo: Collected

Offering some of the best deals this Ramadan, Powder Room has come up with literally all services, starting from premium hair treatments, to all kinds of exclusive facials, only for Tk999. You name it, it's all there.

Unlike other salons offering services within one single package at a time, Powder Room by Esha Rushdi offers a variety of services within budget. The fasting period during Ramadan can sometimes lead to dehydration and skin issues due to changes in diet and sleep patterns. Spa treatments at Powder Room can help combat these effects by providing hydration, relaxation, and skincare solutions at the most accessible prices.

Glam By Asmita

Glam by Asmita is also one of the most popular destinations for people who love to have their favourite beauty services done within a limited budget. Budget deals are very important during Ramadan. People may want to look their best for social gatherings, family reunions, and special occasions. Affordable spa deals enable individuals to maintain their grooming routines without overspending, ensuring they can present themselves confidently during these events.

This year, Glam by Asmita is offering 10 exclusive Ramadan packages. Photo: Collected

This year, the popular salon, which has two branches in Dhaka, one at Gulshan and the other at Moghbazar area, is offering 10 exclusive Ramadan packages.

Based on consumer preferences, the packages range all the way from Tk1,200 to Tk10,000, and are inclusive of every treatment that helps you shine during the dry days of Ramadan.

The first package, priced at Tk1,200, comes in two options. A diamond or Vitamin C facial with a glowing mask, and a glowing mask therapy or, a quick massage for both hands, accompanied with full hands and underarms wax using imported cherry wax. Going upwards, bigger packages also combine treatments like nano moisturising hair treatment, royal pedicure and manicure, and much more.

Rouge Makeover Studio

Fasting during Ramadan can be physically and mentally demanding. Beauty services such as massages, facials, and hair treatments not only help one's beauty but also provide relaxation and stress relief.

Rouge Makeover Studio’s prices range from no more than Tk1,800 to Tk4,000. Photo: Collected

Like all the above packages we have discussed, Rouge Makeover Studio, is also offering pretty much all of the services as other salons, but at a lower price. Consisting of nine individual packages, herbal hair treatments, hydra facials, laser comb therapy, hair trimming, and hand and leg waxing are all scattered through packages at prices that you have been waiting for all year. Moreover, they are also very popular for their nail extension and nail art services.

Rouge Makeover Studio's prices range from no more than Tk1,800 to Tk4,000. You can find more information on their official Facebook page, and call their contact numbers to make your appointment.