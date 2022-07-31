Just like everything else, fashion too has a solution to smoothen out your complicated relationship with monsoon. The right kind of fabric and cut can eliminate almost all of the discomfort that rain can bring. TBS reveals the most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days.

Choosing the right fabric

The first step to decoding monsoon dressing is choosing the right fabric. Otherwise, the post-rain humidity might kill the fashion vibe.

The monsoon winds bring in their own set of problems – rain-drenched clothes that take forever to dry and heavily perspiring skin. But all these can be dealt with breathable and comfortable fabrics such as cotton, rayon, linen and crepe.

However, lightweight fabrics like chiffon and silk are a big no in monsoon as they stick to the skin when wet.

Bright colours for gloomy days

Bright colours like red, green, blue, and indigo are wonderful to flaunt on grey, cloudy days.

In sync with trends that were set in summer, neons, pinks, yellows and other such happy colours have found a predominant place in the wardrobes of people this season.

Moreover, aquas and teals as colours for fabrics help to create an easy, flowy feminine silhouette.

Opt for a very morning-to-night look so that you do not have to break a work schedule to dress up and you can simply add a few accessories to change your formal appearance to a glamorous one.

Avoid wearing light colours like white and beige because they become transparent when wet.

Loose-fitting and comfortable clothes

Loose-fitting silhouettes in cotton and linen are also good options for the rainy season.

Most people look forward to monsoon after the heat of summer. While the monsoon is a pleasant and cheerful season, one needs to choose proper attire for this weather.

Sharis are an incredibly versatile and overlooked choice for monsoons. One can create a bold fashion statement with a good flowing, colourful saree. The objective is to look effortlessly fashionable and a shari can help achieve that with ease.

It is crucial to remember whatever you wear, it should be cosy and breathable. Kurtis, oversized shirts, and midi dresses are great options to rock the monsoon in style.